Sydney Sweeney admits moving to 'home' like hotel after Jonathan Davino split

Sydney Sweeney ended 7-year romance with Jonathan Davino months before reveal

Sydney Sweeney seemingly ended her relationship with ex fiance Jonathan Davino back in March after seven years of relationship.

Back then, the 42-year-old producer and businessman was reportedly seen making several visits to his and The Euphoria star's five-bedroom Bel-Air apartment, while Sweeney revealed on October 29 that she had been living in a famous Hotel in Beverly Hills, apparently confirming their living arrangement at the time.

"I was living here for a while at the top of this year, so I kind of feel like I'm back home," the Madame Web star revealed to Access Hollywood.

Calling her stay cozy, she added, "It's kind of a homecoming!"

During the span of January to March, Sweeney was working on film, The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden's 2022 novel, as an executive producer.

Paul Feig, who starred in the big screen adaptation of the novel, spoke about Sweeney to Wall Street Journal back in August, sharing, "She was completely present emotionally and was up for anything."

"She really didn’t bring any issues to set, and I know she was going through some things when this was going on — I mean, now everybody knows about her engagement falling apart and breaking off and all that," the 63-year-old filmmaker added.

For those unversed, Sweeney and Davino were first linked back in 2018 and confirmed their separation earlier in May after three years of engagement.