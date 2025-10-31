'IT' star Tim Curry breaks silence on why playing Pennywise made him uneasy

‘IT’ star Tim Curry breaks silence on why he 'loathed' playing Pennywise

Tim Curry is opening up about his widely recognized role, Pennywise, sharing hidden struggle behind it.

The 79-year-old actor, who played the role of Pennywise in the 1990 miniseries of IT, revealed that despite his character being a hit, he dislikes clowns and it made him "uncomfortable."

Advertisement

Tim recalled his decision of taking the role in his memoir, Vagabond, he admitted he "loathes" clown but "not quite to the extent that I literally couldn’t look at myself in the mirror as has often been reported."

"But I certainly didn’t delight in my reflection," he noted.

Despite his disliking, Tim went on to explain why he signed the role, "In any case, the thought of embodying this killer clown made me feel simultaneously uncomfortable and like I would be pushing myself to take it on. So, with much uncertainty, the type of which confirmed I was still attempting to embrace my contradictions, I replied: 'Yes, I'm interested.'"

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star further clarified he has no hard feelings for the scary role as has always been speculated, "I haven't had much to say about it publicly for many years, which many people misread as my carrying some sort of deep conflict about the role. That's really not the case, but I didn't revel in the role, either."

"I have great respect for Stephen King and think it's a strong adaptation, but it wasn't exactly a Stoppard experience. Nor did I expect it to be," he remarked.



