Why Katy Perry makes cautious move in Justin Trudeau love story?

Why Katy Perry seeks psychic help amid Justin Trudeau romance?

Katy Perry is taking "careful" steps with Justin Trudeau as she believes he is "The One."

As per a report by Daily Mail, the 41-year-old singer is seeking help from her friends and a "claircognizance psychic" to guide her when dealing with her "soulmate," the former Canadian Prime Minister.

"Katy is fascinated by psychic power, so why not harness it?" a source told the outlet. "In the past psychics have worked very well for her. So she is leaning on this wonderful energy to give her an advantage with Justin because he matters a lot to her."

"She is really in love with him and thinks he is The One so she is being careful with how she treats him. The psychic is guiding her."

For the unversed, Katy and Justin first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted enjoying dinner together in Montreal back in July, and then their sighting while kissing on a yacht earlier in October ignited their romance speculations.

Earlier, a source revealed to People that the romance between the pop star and Justin is getting "serious."

A Canadian political source told the outlet, “This relationship is already fairly serious and definitely moving in that direction."

“They are very much a couple and have been seeing each other as often as possible," the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention that Katy is also mom to five-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with ex fiance Orlando Bloom. The former partners parted ways back in June after eight years of relationship.