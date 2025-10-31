George Clooney changes priorities amid 'Jay Kelly' gig: Source

Photo: George Clooney done chasing success, prioritizes family time: Source

George Clooney has finally made peace his topmost priority.

As per the latest report by RadarOnline.com, the actor, who is currently starring as Jay Kelly in the film of the same name, is reportedly content with his domestic life and no longer chasing the limelight.

"He's turned down several major offers this year simply because he couldn't be bothered with the schedule," said a source.

The insider even added, "He'd rather be in Lake Como than on a film set."

This claim aligns with Clooney's own words during a recent TV interview, where he reflected on his current mindset.

"I am not in that mass rush to succeed anymore," the 64-year-old admitted.

The writer, director, and producer revealed he now prefers spending time with his twins, Alexander and Ella, whom he shares with his wife of 11 years, Amal Clooney.

"I've had my career in many ways, and things were winding down," he shared.

Before conclusion, he said, "I get to be home with my kids a lot, and it's fun. I'm still young enough that I can run around with them."