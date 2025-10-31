Ryan Seacrest mourns death of father Gary Lee Seacrest

Photo: Ryan Seacrest pays tribute to late father Gary Lee Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is mourning the loss of his father, Gary Lee Seacrest, who passed away at the age of 81.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the American Idol host shared a family photo along with an emotional message announcing the sad news.

Advertisement

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week," he wrote.

"My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken."

He went on to honor his father’s legacy, writing, "He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad, you will live in our hearts forever. I love you. Ryan."