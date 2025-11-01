 
Ozzy Osbourne pens his darkest moment of life in new memoir

Syeda Zahra Furqan
November 01, 2025

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne recalls having devil with him as he tried killing Sharon in new memoir

Ozzy Osbourne has made a dark confession about his married life in his posthumous memoir Last Rites, released on October 7.

As per a new report of The rock legend, who passed away on July 22 at age 76, reflected on the night he was arrested for nearly murdering his wife, Sharon Osbourne, in September 1989.

“It was too much. I’d gone too far. I was out of control,” the Black Sabbath frontman wrote, recalling a bender that mixed vodka and crushed-up painkillers. 

“Me and Sharon had been arguing for a while over little things… just the usual s*** about feeling overworked.”

That night, the fight escalated into “something much bigger,” he admitted.

“I don’t believe in a devil with a tail and little red horns, but I’m pretty sure he was with me that night.”

When he woke up in a jail cell, an officer told him he had been booked for attempted murder. 

“My first thought was, ‘F***, I must have driven drunk.’ ‘No,’ he said, ‘You tried to kill your wife.’ It was like a bad dream,” Ozzy wrote.

He was released on bail under the condition that he attend rehab — which he did for six months. 

Even though Sharon initially cut off contact, she decided to drop the charges five months later.

