Andrew turns to Harry for ‘revenge' against Prince William

Andrew has been making moves towards Prince Harry

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been more and more towards the Sussex camp, an insider has warned.

For those unversed, his motivations for doing so stem from Prince Harry’s decision to clear the air on rumors of a rift between them.

Hence, the source tells Closer, “He was grateful that Harry went out of his way to deny rumours of a fight between them and would like to thank him for doing that, whilst brainstorming ways they can cut William down to size together.”

They also noted that this effort isn’t just because of Prince Harry’s support but “Andrew has been keen to unite with the Sussexes for some time and he’s upping those efforts now whilst plotting to wreak his revenge on William”.

Reason being he blames him “almost entirely for driving him out of the family – and he’s hoping to enlist the Sussexes to help him do just that.”

Because prior to all this the source points out “[Andrew] was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security…Whatever grievances people had against us [he and Meghan], sex crimes weren’t on the list.”

Hence, “he’s hopeful that Harry will feel a kinship towards him by virtue of what they’ve each had to suffer at the hands of William, as well as Charles to an extent,” the source concluded by saying.