Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shares son's latest milestone

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt opens up about son Ford's major milestone

Katherine Schwarzenegger, wife of Chris Pratt has revealed the milestone their son Ford reached recently.

In an interview with People Magazine, Katherine shared that their son who is set to turn 1 soon, has started to crawl.

She said, "He's just pulling up on everything, giving me a heart attack."

"It's wild how there's something new every single day, and it's a beautiful experience. No day is the same," Katherine added.

She went on to add that his older sisters "are just obsessed with holding and taking care of" him.

Katherine noted, "Eloise is my bath time helper, and Lyla is always my helper for holding him."

The wife of Chris Pratt when on to add that her kids' bond reminds her of her own bond with the siblings. "It reminds me so much of all the fun that I had with Patrick growing up, and of course I'm a little bit older than Christopher, but I had so much fun with him too," she said.

Adding, "It's the biggest blessing that I have such a close relationship with my sister and both of my brothers, and I'm so grateful to be able to watch our kids be a similar age difference and have fun with each other."

"My daughter Lyla is very similar to how I was when I was little, and Eloise has a lot of similarities to me and also to my sister. Ford is similar to Patrick and also to Chris. It's a wonderful combination. My mom [Maria Shriver] saved all of our outfits, so to be able to dress them up and recreate so many pictures is fun," Katherine also said.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share daughters Lyla and Eloise Schwarzenegger Pratt and a son Ford together.