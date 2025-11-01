 
Here's what made Madonna consider Akeem Morris as her life partner

Madonna and Akeem Morris started dating in July 2024

Syeda Zahra Furqan
November 01, 2025

Photo: Madonna finds love, peace with Akeem Morris amid engagement rumours: Source
Madonna and Akeem Morris have reportedly exchanged rings, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

According to a new report by RadarOnline.com, the pop icon believes Morris is “the one,” as he has brought immense positivity into her life.

An insider noted that Akeem has brought “a real sense of calm and positivity into Madonna’s life.” 

They added, “He’s mature, respectful, and she says he’s shown her more genuine strength and stability than anyone she’s been with — even her ex-husbands.”

Moreover, sources further claimed that the couple is planning to sign a prenuptial agreement. 

“Akeem has no issue with it — he’s already agreed to all kinds of privacy terms since they started dating, so there’s absolutely no conflict about it,” the insider revealed.

“Akeem’s just waiting for her to give the word — he already calls her his ‘wifey’ like it’s a done deal,” they added.

Madonna and Akeem first met in August 2022 during her Paper Magazine photoshoot, but their romance began in July 2024 after her split from Joshua Popper.

