New ‘Beatles' biopics announce cast for wives of the band

Actresses playing band members’ wives in ‘Beatles’ biopics revealed

Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, Aimee Lou Wood and Mia McKenna-Bruce have officially joined the upcoming The Beatles biopics.

They will portray the band members' wives Linda McCartney, Yoko Ono, Pattie Boyd and Maureen Starkey.

The four upcoming movies will each follow the story of one Beatle, starring Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The films will chart the musicians' rise from Liverpool locals to global icons before their 1970 breakup. It’s the first time the band and their families have granted full music and life rights for a theatrical project.

Director Sam Mendes said he was “thrilled” to have secured such a strong ensemble, calling the four women “fascinating and unique figures in their own right.”

Each film will also explore the Beatles’ romantic relationships. Linda met Paul in 1967 while working as a photographer and remained by his side until her death in 1998. Lennon met Ono at a London gallery in 1966 before their 1969 marriage. Boyd, a model, met Harrison on the set of A Hard Day’s Night, and Starkey, once a hairdresser, began dating Ringo at 16.

Production is set to begin in 2025, with Sony Pictures backing the multi-film project.