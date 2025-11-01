Jenna Dewan celebrates fiance Steve Kazee's 50th birthday

Jenna Dewan gives fiancé Steve Kazee sweet birthday shoutout

Jenna Dewan is celebrating her fiancé Steve Kazee’s milestone 50th birthday.

Marking the occasion, the actress, 44, shared a series of photos and clips featuring the couple’s sweetest moments together.

Advertisement

“Happy birthday to my absolute favorite person. I am truly overcome with gratitude for your existence,” Dewan wrote. “Thank you for being the true nucleus of grounded love that we all circulate and get to love.”

She went on to call Kazee a source of wisdom and stability, adding, “Your devotion inspires everyone- and I mean everyone- around you. This next chapter will be your greatest, and I’m so thrilled I get to love and support you through it all.”

Dewan and Kazee first met in 2012 when he was starring in Once on Broadway but didn’t reconnect until years later.

They began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Callum, in 2020 and later, a daughter, Rhiannon, in June 2024.

Dewan also shares 11-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.