 
Geo News

Jenna Dewan celebrates fiance Steve Kazee's 50th birthday

Dewan and Kazee first met in 2012 but began dating only by 2018

By
Nimah Saleem
|

November 01, 2025

Jenna Dewan gives fiancé Steve Kazee sweet birthday shoutout
Jenna Dewan gives fiancé Steve Kazee sweet birthday shoutout

Jenna Dewan is celebrating her fiancé Steve Kazee’s milestone 50th birthday.

Marking the occasion, the actress, 44, shared a series of photos and clips featuring the couple’s sweetest moments together.

Advertisement

“Happy birthday to my absolute favorite person. I am truly overcome with gratitude for your existence,” Dewan wrote. “Thank you for being the true nucleus of grounded love that we all circulate and get to love.”

She went on to call Kazee a source of wisdom and stability, adding, “Your devotion inspires everyone- and I mean everyone- around you. This next chapter will be your greatest, and I’m so thrilled I get to love and support you through it all.”

Dewan and Kazee first met in 2012 when he was starring in Once on Broadway but didn’t reconnect until years later.

They began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Callum, in 2020 and later, a daughter, Rhiannon, in June 2024.

Dewan also shares 11-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Advertisement
Ozzy Osbourne pens his darkest moment of life in new memoir
Ozzy Osbourne pens his darkest moment of life in new memoir
Here's what made Madonna consider Akeem Morris as her life partner
Here's what made Madonna consider Akeem Morris as her life partner
'Yellowstone' universe returns with CBS series 'Y: Marshals'
'Yellowstone' universe returns with CBS series 'Y: Marshals'
Cardi B makes hilarious admission about personal hygiene
Cardi B makes hilarious admission about personal hygiene
Madonna, Akeem Morris 'secretly engaged'
Madonna, Akeem Morris 'secretly engaged'
Chris Evans 'proud' to be 'girl dad'
Chris Evans 'proud' to be 'girl dad'
Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shares son's latest milestone
Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shares son's latest milestone
Bradley Whitford makes surprising confession about 'The West Wing' cast members
Bradley Whitford makes surprising confession about 'The West Wing' cast members