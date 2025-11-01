Gayle King responds to rumours she's leaving CBS Mornings

Gayle King addresses rumours of exit from CBS Mornings

Gayle King is setting the record straight about her future at CBS Mornings.

After reports surfaced suggesting she might exit the morning show, the longtime co-host, 70, said otherwise on Friday, stating that she has no plans or knowledge of leaving the network anytime soon.

Advertisement

“What I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press,” King told TMZ, addressing a Variety report claiming she could soon transition to a new role within CBS News. “And what I’m not going to do is negotiate in the media.”

King, who has co-hosted CBS Mornings since January 2012, added that CBS executives have assured her she’s appreciated and that they want her to stay. Her current contract runs through May 2026. “I like the job and the people I work with,” she said. “I don’t know what to tell you.”

A CBS News spokesperson echoed that sentiment, confirming, “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

The rumours come amid a wave of major changes at Paramount Global, following an $8 billion merger with Skydance Media and subsequent layoffs that have shaken the company.

Earlier in the week, CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson also announced his upcoming departure.