Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new disturbing allegation involving Biggie Smalls

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new shocking allegation

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another shocking allegation while serving time in federal prison.

A new police report obtained by PEOPLE claims a music producer accused the 55-year-old rapper of performing a sexual act with one of the late Notorious B.I.G.’s shirts.

The man told police that during a 2020 project with Biggie’s son, C.J. Wallace, Combs began pleasuring himself under the rapper’s clothing before throwing the shirt at him and saying, “Rest in peace, BIG.”

Months later, the producer alleged he was attacked in Los Angeles, where Combs called him a “snitch” and forced a sexual act. He said the ordeal left him traumatised and depressed.

Authorities have not announced whether the new report will lead to additional charges.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for transporting individuals for prostitution and is expected to be released in May 2028, depending on good behavior.