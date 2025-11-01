 
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim speaks about love

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been dating since July

November 01, 2025

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis shares how to find love later in life

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis has shared his perspective on how to find love later in life.

The 56-year-old Friends’ actress’ partner gave out the advice in a clip he posted from an Instagram Q and A session in which he was asked: “How to find love at 42?”

Jim replied: “That’s a great question – same as you do at 22 and 32 but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity. You’re not old. First love yourself and recognize that you are the perfect age.”

He added: “And that life is not over at 42. When you are 62 and 72, you will look back at 42 and wish that you were that age. So, start now. Go out, open yourself to love.”

“Make eye contact and smile. Connect with people, and most importantly, love yourself. When you love yourself, you will magnetize more love to you,” the hypnotherapist concluded.

Jim’s social media profile describes his mission as helping people “heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM.”

He has worked in health and wellness for more than two decades and frequently shares motivational videos on relationships and emotional growth.

The author was first linked to Jennifer Aniston in July after the two were pictured together on a yacht.

Since then, Jim has accompanied the actress to the Morning Show season four premiere in September and joined her and friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka for a dinner outing in August.

