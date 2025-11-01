Big update on 'True Detective' key star involvement in future

Woody Harrelson weighs in on 'True Detective' future

Woody Harrelson, who portrayed Martin Hart in season one of True Detective, says his popular team-up with Matthew McConaughey, who was his co-star in the series, has "zero chance" to happen.



Appearing on Today, he was asked by the host, “A lot of folks want to know if there will ever be another ‘True Detective’ with you and Matthew McConaughey," adding, “[McConaughey] actually said he would be into it if ‘Woody and I think it’s good enough. It wouldn’t even be a choice.’ Would you do another one?”

“Matthew’s so funny,” the star responds. “In fairness, never. No chance… Because it turned out great. I love that it turned out the way it did, and if anything, doing another season would, I think, tarnish that.”

This is not the first time the show's team has asked a question about the pairing of on-screen cops.

Nic Pizzolatto, the series creator, previously teased an idea that has been present in his mind to reunite the Rust Cohle and Marty Hart characters.

Matthew, similarly, in an earlier interview with Variety, added, “We nailed that first season. But if it’s a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I’d do it."

He continued, "And you talk about monologues. Well, Rust Cohle had a monologue. He talked about everything that was inside him, and he didn’t care if you were listening or not. There’s freedom in that.”

It is worth noting that season one of True Detective received universal praise.