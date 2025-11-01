Julia Fox defends ‘extraordinary' Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume

Julia Fox addresses claims Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume was ‘insensitive'

Julia Fox just insisted her Halloween costume paid tribute to the "extraordinary bravery" of Jackie Kennedy.

The 35-year-old star faced criticism after stepping out to Julio Torres' party in a blood-spattered pink skirt suit and hat with white gloves, which mimicked the then-First Lady's outfit when her husband, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in November 1963, but she has defended herself amid allegations of being "insensitive."

Sharing photos of herself in the outfit, Julia wrote on Instagram: "I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit.”

She continued, “Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’”

“The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation,” the Him talent added.

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O," Julia Fox concluded.