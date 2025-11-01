 
How Andrew snubbed Queen Camilla before King Charles put in the last nail

Andrew did not mention his sister-in-law in his last statement issued by the Buckingham Palace

Abdul Hafeez
November 01, 2025

The statements issued by Buckingham Palace last month on Prince Andrew had one big difference: one mentions Queen Camilla, not by name, but the other doesn't.

King Charles and Andrew: File photo

The first statement was issued on October 17 on behalf of the then Prince Andrew when he announced that he will no longer be using his royal titles.

The statement only mentions Charles III, whom Andrew, his younger brother, calls The King and His Majesty.  

The statement released on October 30 by Buckingham Palace announced that the king has removed Andrew's royal titles and asked him to vacate his royal residence.

Although, it refers to only the king while announcing the action initiated against Andrew, in the last paras, it clearly says "Their majesties" while clarifying where do King and Queen Camilla's thoughts and sympathies lie when it comes to victims and survivors of abuse.

 
The statement did not mention Virginia Giuffre, Jeffery Epstein's victim, who accused Andrew of raping her.

 

