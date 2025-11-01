Travis Kelce's ex throws shade at Taylor Swift in bold move

Kayla Nicole's costume sparks buzz about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole, ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, has seemingly thrown a major shade at Taylor Swift.

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025.

Now, Nicole took to Instagram and unveiled her dazzling look for Halloween.

Inspired by Toni Braxton's legendary silver look from 2000 hit He Wasn't Man Enough, Nicole's outfit along with the song choice sent fans into frenzy.

The lyrics of the song goes like, "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So why do you act like I still care about him?"

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with model Tatiana Elizabeth writing, "Will the real showgirl step to the front," referring to Taylor Swift's latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

However, another fans wrote, "The shade is real," meanwhile third user noted, "We heard THE MESSAGE!"

Notably, Toni Braxton also joined and commented, "You killed it mama" with orange heart emoji.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after speculations that Swift's famous track Opalite from her album The Life of a Showgirl is a shade to her fiancé Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole.