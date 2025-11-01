 
Geo News

Heidi Klum slams AI on Halloween: 'Need real people'

Heidi Klum boasts her latest costume at her annual Halloween bash

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 01, 2025

Heidi Klum becomes monster on Halloween
Heidi Klum becomes 'monster' on Halloween 

For this Halloween, Heidi Klum, though a beauty, turned into a scary and jaw-dropping mythological monster, Medusa.

She unveiled her outfit at her annual Halloween party in New York City. Dressed as a reptilian, the supermodel wore a hand-painted bodysuit, voicing support for 'art by human' through her costume. 

Advertisement

"There still need to be people that create moments with real people… to me, it’s like a beautiful art," she told Variety, referring to an ever-increasing scope of generative AI in the industry.

Heidi Klum slams AI on Halloween: Need real people

"This is only good for the night," she quipped. "Tonight, everything goes down the drain — literally — in the shower."

It is worth noting that it took over a dozen artists who form a team to come up with the costume by hand-painting each minute detail of it.

Heidi earlier teased about this 'shocking' costume in an interview with People. She said, "I'm going to be very ugly because I always try to do something different." 

The 52-year-old continued, "I thought last year, I was very cute with my husband as E.T. And the year before that, we were the big peacock with performers."

"After the worm [in 2022] that felt so simple, I wanted to make something complicated."

"And with having 15 [performers as part of the costume], being so many bodies creating one thing, I thought that that was different again. So I hope I came up with something new again," she concluded.

Advertisement
Kiera Knightley reveals what she does for her dyslexia
Kiera Knightley reveals what she does for her dyslexia
Lucien Laviscount dishes new details about 'Emily in Paris' season 5
Lucien Laviscount dishes new details about 'Emily in Paris' season 5
Jane Fonda says 'slapping Jennifer Lopez' was not real challenge in 'Monster-in-Law'
Jane Fonda says 'slapping Jennifer Lopez' was not real challenge in 'Monster-in-Law'
Jamie King reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Jamie King reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Justin Bieber drops Halloween snaps on social media
Justin Bieber drops Halloween snaps on social media
Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about Taylor Swift: 'She really wanted it'
Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about Taylor Swift: 'She really wanted it'
Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg finds strength in her family at 78
Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg finds strength in her family at 78
William Petersen cherishes 'To Live and Die in L.A.' memories after 40 years
William Petersen cherishes 'To Live and Die in L.A.' memories after 40 years