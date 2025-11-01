Heidi Klum slams AI on Halloween: 'Need real people'

Heidi Klum becomes 'monster' on Halloween

For this Halloween, Heidi Klum, though a beauty, turned into a scary and jaw-dropping mythological monster, Medusa.



She unveiled her outfit at her annual Halloween party in New York City. Dressed as a reptilian, the supermodel wore a hand-painted bodysuit, voicing support for 'art by human' through her costume.

"There still need to be people that create moments with real people… to me, it’s like a beautiful art," she told Variety, referring to an ever-increasing scope of generative AI in the industry.

"This is only good for the night," she quipped. "Tonight, everything goes down the drain — literally — in the shower."

It is worth noting that it took over a dozen artists who form a team to come up with the costume by hand-painting each minute detail of it.

Heidi earlier teased about this 'shocking' costume in an interview with People. She said, "I'm going to be very ugly because I always try to do something different."

The 52-year-old continued, "I thought last year, I was very cute with my husband as E.T. And the year before that, we were the big peacock with performers."

"After the worm [in 2022] that felt so simple, I wanted to make something complicated."

"And with having 15 [performers as part of the costume], being so many bodies creating one thing, I thought that that was different again. So I hope I came up with something new again," she concluded.