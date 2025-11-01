Jamie King reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Photo: Jamie King breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Jamie King has shared her heartfelt reaction to the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a milestone that carries extra meaning, as Swift is also the godmother of King's children.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the actress expressed her joy and amusement over the couple’s big news, wishing them happiness for the journey ahead.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, through a joint Instagram post.

“Yeah, I’m f****** stoked,” King said enthusiastically. “Like, this is absolutely, this is the person. This is her person. Yeah, I’m so happy.”

Turning the conversation toward her own love life, King reflected on personal growth and self-love, noting that her current “engagement” is more symbolic than traditional.

“I feel like my engagement is to myself, in the best way,” she explained, adding that there are “so many beautiful things happening” in her personal life.

“To me, an engagement is really about a love for oneself.”

She continued, “I’m just really excited for this new time in my life. The person that I’m engaged to, I love deeply.”