Prince William most concerned about Andrew's mental health, journalist claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton's work has been very close to the issues of mental health

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

November 01, 2025

Prince William was most concerned about his uncle Andrew's mental  health as King Charles decided to strip his younger brother of his royal titles, said a journalist.

According to Canadian-born English journalist and commentator Emily Maitlis, contrary to what was reported in the media, the Prince of Wales was not driving what happened to the former Duke of York.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, she said "To be honest I have not probably understood, and I think many in media have not understood Prince William was not actually the one driving this."

Emily Maitlis said, "I was told that it was Prince William, actually, who's most concerned about the state of his uncle's mental health, something that he takes very seriously. His work and Kate's work has been very close to the issues of mental health."

Buckingham Palace on Thursday said King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home.

With his action Andrew, the monarch sought to distance the royals from him over his links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew, 65, the younger brother of Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, came under mounting pressure in recent years over his behaviour and his ties to the late sex offender Epstein.

In October, he was forced to stop using his title of Duke of York.

