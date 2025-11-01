 
Lucien Laviscount dishes new details about 'Emily in Paris' season 5

Lucien Laviscount plays the role of Alfie in the romcom series 'Emily in Paris'

Syeda Zahra Furqan
November 01, 2025

Lucien Laviscount has dropped exciting new hints about what’s ahead in the next season of Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the British actor revealed that fans should brace themselves for some major surprises in the show’s upcoming installment.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but one thing I will say is … when I got episode 1 emailed over with their high-tech security … it took me about two or three days to kind of process,” he began.

“So much happens in the first episode that sets up the rest of the season. And it was definitely a curveball for me and for Alfie.”

While it previously seemed that Alfie might have been out of the running for Emily’s heart in season 5, Laviscount confirmed that his character is “definitely in the mix.”

“This season just gets flipped on its head in a different way, but it’s in the Emily in Paris universe,” he explained. 

“It’s beautiful and glossy, and, yes, it’s just that great escape,” he concluded.

In a previous chat, Laviscount admitted that even the cast was stunned by what unfolds this season.

“I didn’t know what to expect — none of us do before we get the scripts — and we got the scripts for this season and it’s… yeah, I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that coming,” he teased.

