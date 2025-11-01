 
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo link themselves to 'Wicked' forever

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo hype up 'Wicked: For Good' on social media

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo get Wicked: For Good tattoo
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo get 'Wicked: For Good' tattoo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, both stars in Wicked: For Good, recently promoted the movie in a way that also marked a personal milestone for them.

The post on social media includes a photo of the pop icon and her co-star's hands. 'For Good' has been tattooed on each of them. 

The tattoo is a nod to the song; both characters sang when they parted ways, as the stars in real life inked their connection to the musical movie, which seems to be forever.

Meanwhile, Jon Chu, who directs the film, cheekily reacts to the photo on Instagram, writing, "I cautioned them to maybe wait to get any tattoos about the movie until AFTER they see it… but they opted to ignore me and got them on like days 3 of rehearsal."

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo link themselves to Wicked forever

His remarks get a reply from Ariana, who pens, "LOL I remember you saying that and being like 'omg…. what does THAT MEAN??????" BUT it was about what we were experiencing and creating and feeling in our hearts, not about the end result."

Wicked: For Good opens in theaters on Nov 21.

