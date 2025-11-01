 
Royal family takes unusual step on King Charles's Andrew statement

The royal family decided not to share King Charles's statement on it's social media accounts

Abdul Hafeez
November 01, 2025

The royal family took a rare step by not sharing on social media the statement about King Charles's decision to strip Andrew of his remaining royal titles.

Neither Instagram nor the X account of the royal family carried the statement that was issued on Thursday. 

However, the statement is prominently displayed on the official website of the royal family.

Screenshot of the royal family's Instagram account 

According to observers, the royal family might have taken the unusual  step of not sharing the statement on social media to save itself the embarrassment of further highlighting Andrew's controversies.

Screenshot of the royal family's X account, formerly Twitter

Buckingham Palace on Thursday said King Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, seeking to distance the royals from him over his links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Screenshot of the royal family's website which clearly shows the statement from Buckingham Palace on October 30

Below is the full statement released by the palace on October 30:

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

