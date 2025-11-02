Lucien Laviscount teases Emily's complicated emotions in 'Emily in Paris' S5

Photo: Lucien Laviscount offers insights into Emily's emotional entaglement in 'Emily in Paris' S5

Lucien Laviscount is keeping details close to his chest when it comes to what fans can expect from the fifth season of Emily in Paris.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the British actor opened up about his character Alfie and his ever-evolving relationship with Emily, played by Lily Collins, in the beloved Netflix series.

Moreover, Laviscount hinted that this season could explore a different side of Emily's emotions.

“We’ve seen Emily do the jealous thing before,” he shared.

“It’d be interesting to see if she did get a bit jealous this season — and who she was jealous about.”

Adding more intrigue, the actor also touched on Alfie's romantic prospects, teasing that fans may see his love life take an unexpected turn.

“Regarding Alfie’s new love interest that kind of pops up in season 4, I can’t say anything,” he said coyly.

“This is the worst thing about it, but … there’s love in the cards for Alfie, I think, this season,” he concluded.