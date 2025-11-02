Sia receives latest order from court amid Daniel Bernad divorce

Photo: Court orders Sia to mediate with estranged husband Daniel Bernad

Sia and her estranged husband Daniel Bernad have been ordered to attend mediation as part of their ongoing custody battle.

According to TMZ, a judge directed the pair to “enter a mediation session to try to hammer out the custody issues in their contentious divorce.”

An insider revealed that Daniel’s recent “emergency request for full custody was shot down by a judge.”

The court instead ruled that both parents must mediate custody and visitation terms for their 1-year-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernad.

The singer, 48, filed for divorce in March after two years of marriage. Court documents show that most of Daniel’s claims were “old news” and had already been addressed in August when the couple reached a temporary custody arrangement granting Sia primary custody and Daniel limited, monitored visitation.

Recently, Daniel requested sole custody, alleging Sia posed a “serious and immediate danger” to their child due to alleged substance use — a claim the court dismissed.