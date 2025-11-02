 
Geo News

Sia receives latest order from court amid Daniel Bernad divorce

Sia and Daniel Bernad 's legal battle has reportedly received a latest development

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

November 02, 2025

Photo: Court orders Sia to mediate with estranged husband Daniel Bernad
Photo: Court orders Sia to mediate with estranged husband Daniel Bernad 

Sia and her estranged husband Daniel Bernad have been ordered to attend mediation as part of their ongoing custody battle.

According to TMZ, a judge directed the pair to “enter a mediation session to try to hammer out the custody issues in their contentious divorce.”

Advertisement

An insider revealed that Daniel’s recent “emergency request for full custody was shot down by a judge.” 

The court instead ruled that both parents must mediate custody and visitation terms for their 1-year-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernad.

The singer, 48, filed for divorce in March after two years of marriage. Court documents show that most of Daniel’s claims were “old news” and had already been addressed in August when the couple reached a temporary custody arrangement granting Sia primary custody and Daniel limited, monitored visitation.

Recently, Daniel requested sole custody, alleging Sia posed a “serious and immediate danger” to their child due to alleged substance use — a claim the court dismissed.

Advertisement
Jessica Simpson shares how alcohol held her back
Jessica Simpson shares how alcohol held her back
Lucien Laviscount teases Emily's complicated emotions in 'Emily in Paris' S5
Lucien Laviscount teases Emily's complicated emotions in 'Emily in Paris' S5
Nicole Kidman's quiet struggle to save her marriage to Keith Urban revealed
Nicole Kidman's quiet struggle to save her marriage to Keith Urban revealed
'The Witcher' new season performance comes to light
'The Witcher' new season performance comes to light
Greg Gutfeld considers Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 'prime opportunity for him'
Greg Gutfeld considers Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 'prime opportunity for him'
Harrison Ford makes strong political speech in new interview
Harrison Ford makes strong political speech in new interview
Pete Davidson reveals he's waiting for THIS future invention
Pete Davidson reveals he's waiting for THIS future invention
Travis Kelce's ex throws shade at Taylor Swift in bold move
Travis Kelce's ex throws shade at Taylor Swift in bold move