Robert Pattinson revealed how Zendaya 'drove him crazy'

Robert Pattinson made shock admission about Zendaya's influence on him

Robert Pattinson has shared what it was like to work alongside Zendaya, and how the experience briefly drove him “crazy.”

The Drama, which stars Pattinson and Zendaya as a couple whose relationship takes an “unexpected turn” before their big day, is slated for release later this year.

In a resurfaced interview with Premiere magazine, the Twilight actor opened up about his upcoming romantic comedy-drama The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

“We had a scene together that was driving me crazy,” the 38-year-old revealed.

“I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of analysis.”

When he called Zendaya the night before filming to share his doubts, the Euphoria star helped him put things in perspective.

“After two hours, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say — there was no hidden meaning,” he recalled.

“And there I was going crazy for three days.”

The actor added that Zendaya's grounded approach helped him relax before filming resumed.