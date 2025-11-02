Benson Boone makes disappointing announcement

Benson Boone cancels concert due to illness

Benson Boone cancelled his Birmingham, England concert about an hour before it was scheduled to start.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, the US singer-songwriter apologized to his fans and said he would not be able to perform due to illness.

"Birmingham, I am so so sorry, but I will not be able to perform tonight,” he began.

The singer explained,” "I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I'd like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”

“I am working with my team to find a date to reschedule as soon as possible,” Benson added.

The Beautiful Things singer added, "This is genuinely the crappiest feeling. I am so sorry. I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I'll update you guys as soon as I can.”

"Thank you for everything you do. I love you guys so much. B,” he concluded.

In a statement, the venue, Utilita Arena, also confirmed that the show had been cancelled.

"We understand how disappointing this is and sincerely apologise for the extremely short notice and inconvenience caused," a statement read, noting that management is "working through all possible options to reschedule".

Benson Boone is yet to confirm if he will perform his next three dates in London starting on Monday, after which the UK leg of his tour would come to an end.