Offset sued by security guard for assault

Offset is being sued for assault by a security guard.

As per documents obtained by TMZ security guard Jim Sanchez has filed a suit alleging assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Offset, whose real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Advertisement

The incident happened during the rapper's visit to a MedMen cannabis dispensary near Los Angeles airport in March.

Sanchez claimed that Offset "became hostile, verbally confrontational, and physically attacked Plaintiff by striking him in the face" when asked to show identification.

He also accused several others of joining in to "further assault and batter" him during the altercation.

The security guard alleged that he was eventually taken to a local hospital by paramedics due to suffering severe head and neck pain.

Offset's representative told TMZ that a dispensary guard rushed him and spat in the hip-hop star's face during the dispute over showing identification and denied that Offset initiated the violence.

The ex-husband of Cardi B is also battling a judgment against him over an alleged assault at a Florida strip club, after two men accused him of attacking them at the venue in 2021.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the alleged victims formally filed to begin the collection process against Offset earlier this year.

Offset was hit by a new six-figure legal claim from the US tax department that brings the total of his unpaid tax bill to over 2.3 million dollars.