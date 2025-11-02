Princess Eugenie, Beatrice in tears: 'Quietly crumbling'

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are reportedly in tears and they are ‘quietly crumbling’ following removal of their father’s prince title.

According to Rob Shuter, the insiders have claimed Beatrice and Eugenie are worried their children will ‘Pay For This.’

Advertisement

He writes for his substack ShuterScoop, “Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are quietly crumbling. Sources say the sisters had no warning that their father’s princely styling would be erased, and the emotional fallout has been brutal.”

The close friend says, “Beatrice sobbed. She’s terrified of losing access, influence… everything she was born into.”

The royal expert further said the stigma attached to Andrew’s disgrace has followed them everywhere. “Invitations quietly vanished. Charities paused partnerships. Business conversations ended mid-sentence.”

The society insider said, “It’s like a curtain dropped. People don’t want the association.”

Princess Eugenie, now a mother, fears her son August could carry the stain. Friends say, “she has nightmares about future schoolyard cruelty — and whispered judgments.”

“Staff confirm late-night family crisis meetings, frantic calls to advisers, and conflicting guidance from aides who don’t know how far William will go,” the expert said.

“What began as their father’s downfall has become a generational threat — and the sisters are terrified there’s no escape route,” he further claims.