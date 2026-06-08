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Prince William's reaction to Princess Kate's unexpected gesture to 'ex'

Kate and William's latest outing appears to be a surprise for both of them
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Prince William&apos;s reaction to Princess Kate&apos;s unexpected gesture to &apos;ex&apos;
Prince William's reaction to Princess Kate's unexpected gesture to 'ex'

Princess Kateand Prince William have been inseprable since they got married in 2011, supporting each other through every high and low, knowing sorrow and joy are just revolving wheels on the same journey.

However, the couple's latest outing appeared to be a surprise for both of them as they went throuh an unexpected situation.

During her presence at Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds on Saturday, the Princess of Wales awkwardly reunited with an "ex-boyfriend," Rupert Finch, who once dated Kate during their university days.

An insider revealed William's possible reaction to the situation, saying: " He wouldn’t react with anger — just a laugh a teasing joke for Kate nothing else.

 "He’s grown. Encounters like this don’t crack them they strengthen their trust and deepen their belief in each other."

"Even Kate might also be trying to test William's patience with her unexpected gesture to Finch, they adde.

"U think William woulde be shocked by the Catherine's move. No, not at all."

Prince Williams reaction to Princess Kates unexpected gesture to ex

Finch and Kate were romantically involved for nearly a year in 2001 while both studying at the University of St Andrews.

The 47-year-old was one of the first guests to arrive, accompanied by his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs.

The even was full of surprise for many as Beatrice and Eugenie also joined the royals alongside their husbands. King Charles and Queen Camilla were also present, alongside Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike.

The wedding marked Peter's second marriage following his divorce from Autumn Kelly in 2021.

Both couples now share three children each, with Rupert and Natasha welcoming daughters Georgia, Cienna and India Grace Albertine between 2015 and 2020.

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