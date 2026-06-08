King Charles deeply personal letter about losing beloved royal: 'Heartbreaking'

King Charles deeply personal letter about losing beloved person: 'Heartbreaking'

King Charles III's true feelings about losing his beloved person has been explained in his heartbreaking resurfaced latter.

The British monarch laid bare the depth of his grief following the death Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, in a deeply personal letter that has resurfaced nearly three decades after her tragic Paris accident, that claimed her life at the age of 36 in 1997.

The heartfelt words, revealed Charles, then Prince of Wales' struggle with what he described as an "unbearable emptiness."

The handwritten correspondence - dated December 8, 1997 - was penned just over three months after his ex-wife's passing on August 31.

Charles, now 77, sent the three-page letter to his friend Peter Houghton while offering condolences over the loss of a woman he referred to as "dear Liz."

Written on Highgrove House stationery and later sold through an auction house, the note truely explains his feelings about his ex.

The letter shows a side of Charles that the public rarely saw during that period.

At a time when the nation was mourning the Princess, he was clearly grappling with profound feelings of loss himself, even if he was largely keeping those emotions out of public view, an insider claimed.

"What stands out is the rawness of the language. This was not the carefully managed voice of a future king. It was someone trying to make sense of death, grief, and the sudden absence of people who had been important parts of his life," an insider revealed to Radar.

undoubtedly, there has always been intense public interest in Charles' feelings after his children's mother's demise because so much attention focused on the constitutional and public response at the time.

Documents like this offer a reminder that behind the institution were individuals dealing with very personal grief.

Whatever complexities existed in their relationship, Diana was the mother of his two sons and had been a central figure in his life for many years.