Meghan Markle 'reacts' to Princess Kate 'frustrating' royal move

Princess Kate's continued support for royal protocols is not sitting well with Meghan Markle, who once called it "inauthentic."

The Duchess of Sussex's reaction to the future Queen Catherine's regular maintenance of following the rules from the royal book came to light.

From royal dress traditions to carrying oneself in public, Kate Middleton is one of those members of the firm keeping the practice alive.

According to Radar Online, "Seeing Kate continue to follow many of those same traditions can be a source of frustration because it brings back memories of a period when Meghan felt constrained by rules she never fully agreed with."

During a conversation on Bloomberg's The Circuit, Archie and Lilibet's mother opened up about how she felt inauthentic following one of these royal rules.

"I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time. Let's be honest, that was not very me. I hadn't seen pantyhose since the '80s, when they came in the little egg. That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example," Meghan said.

She shared that after years, she feels like herself again. The Duchess stated that she no longer needs to prove anything. She is living life on her own terms and speaking her truth.