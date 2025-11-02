'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown makes major allegation against David Harbour

'Stranger Things' season 5 chaos as Millie Bobby Brown accuses David Harbour of bullying

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly accused her on-screen father figure, David Harbour, of "bullying and harassing" her on set.

According to TMZ, Millie’s accusations didn’t include claims of sexual misconduct on the part of Harbour, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper in the hit sci-fi show.

The actress filed a formal complaint against her co-star, and Netflix carried out an investigation lasting months.

A source told the publication, "Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

The investigation is being kept hush-hush as the streamer doesn’t want it to overshadow the release of the show’s highly anticipated final season.

"It will be a theatrical event," a Netflix source said. "Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life."

The Enola Holmes actress filmed the entire fifth season of the show with a personal representative present on set.

The result of the investigation hasn’t been disclosed, but Netflix hasn’t denied the reports.

Meanwhile, Harbour is also facing a cheating scandal amid his divorce from Lily Allen. The singer accused the 50-year-old of having multiple affairs during their marriage.

Stranger Things season 5 will premiere on November 26.