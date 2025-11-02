Prince William 'seized control' of royal family: Harry, Meghan titles under scrutiny

Prince William has ‘seized control of the British Royal Family’, a royal expert has claimed amid reports King Charles weakness over Andrew—not to mention Harry and Meghan—has 'imperilled' the future of the monarchy.

This has been claimed by royal expert Dan Wootton on X, formerly Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “Prince William has seized control of the British Royal Family.

“While I have genuine sympathy for the monarch on a personal level, his weakness over Andrew—not to mention Harry & Meghan—has imperilled the future of the monarchy. His heir knows that.”

The Newsweek reported Wootton warned Meghan and Harry in a YouTube video this week: “A precedent has been set. A monarch can now remove a Duke title and even a princely title. So Harry and Meghan should be afraid. Very afraid. Because trust me: it’s now a matter of when, not if, the same thing happens to them.”

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV, after being asked if she thought Meghan and Harry are “next” in being stripped of their titles: “I think so. I think you should watch this space, because the King has shown us within the last 24 hours how easy it can be.”