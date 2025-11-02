Judd Apatow reveals Steve Martin once apologized to him

Judd Apatow recently revealed how he felt while sharing the personal address of Steve Martin with a company that gives tours of celebrities’ houses.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, the 57-year-old American director and film producer shared that his grandmother resided next door to Martin during his childhood and as his ardent fan, he could not stop himself from getting his autograph.

Advertisement

Apatow recalled, "I'm 12. My grandmother lives in Beverly Hills. So I visited her and she knew where Steve Martin lived. So anytime we went anywhere I said, 'Let's use Bedford.'"

He added, "So one day we drove by and he was outside washing his car or something and I asked him for an autograph and he said, 'No, I don't sign autographs at my house.’ And then I said, 'Well, will you sign it in the street?'"

When his favorite star said no again because he did not want people coming to his house, Apatow decided to handle it himself.

"So anyway, I go home and I write him this letter to be funny, but I am kind of annoyed," the Knocked Up director quipped.

He then went on to write to Martin, "Dear Steve, I'm your biggest fan, but you treat your fans like garbage. You wouldn't live in that house if I didn't buy all of your records and go to all your movies. So if you don't send me an apology, I'm going to send your address to Homes of the Stars and you're going to have tour buses passing by 24 hours a day."

However, his efforts paid off, as the Only Murders in the Building star mailed Apatow an autographed copy of his book Cruel Shoes with an apology.

"To Judd, I'm sorry! I didn't realise I was speaking to the-underlined three times-Judd Apatow, 1980," Steve Martin penned in his note.