 
Geo News

David Harbour talks about 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid his split from Lily Allen

David Harbour opens up about 'regret' during his separation from Lily Allen

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 02, 2025

David Harbour talks about pain, slip ups and mistakes amid his split from Lily Allen
David Harbour talks about 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid his split from Lily Allen

David Harbour has spoken out about his divorce from wife Lily Allen.

For those unaware, the 40-year-old English singer-songwriter and actress’ recently released album titled West End Girl exposes her toxic relationship with the 50-year-old American actor and accuses him of cheating.

Advertisement

In her semi-autobiographical album, which consists of 14 tracks, she dropped two songs, Madeline and Tennis, after she came across Harbour’s infidelity, as he was in a three-year affair.

Before the release of West End Girl, Harbour conversed with Esquire Spain, where he talked about his “pain, slip ups and mistakes” as he aged 50.

When the reporter asked if he feels he can do anything about the last half of a century, to which he quipped, “That's such a hard question – the question of regret, or something. I would change either everything or nothing.”

The Stranger Things star added, “You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that.”

“It's kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all,” Harbour noted. 

Advertisement
Judd Apatow reveals Steve Martin once apologized to him
Judd Apatow reveals Steve Martin once apologized to him
Drew Barrymore opens up about 'tough' aspect of aging video
Drew Barrymore opens up about 'tough' aspect of aging
Idris Elba looks back at 'complex' character he played
Idris Elba looks back at 'complex' character he played
Imogen Poots gets brutally honest about film industry
Imogen Poots gets brutally honest about film industry
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown makes major allegation against David Harbour
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown makes major allegation against David Harbour
Glen Powell recalls 'embarrassing' stunt in 'The Running Man'
Glen Powell recalls 'embarrassing' stunt in 'The Running Man'
Wolfgang Van Halen calls labelling celebrity children ‘nepo' as ‘unfair'
Wolfgang Van Halen calls labelling celebrity children ‘nepo' as ‘unfair'
Sir Anthony Hopkins lists California fire ravaged estate for millions
Sir Anthony Hopkins lists California fire ravaged estate for millions