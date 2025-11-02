David Harbour talks about 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid his split from Lily Allen

David Harbour has spoken out about his divorce from wife Lily Allen.

For those unaware, the 40-year-old English singer-songwriter and actress’ recently released album titled West End Girl exposes her toxic relationship with the 50-year-old American actor and accuses him of cheating.

In her semi-autobiographical album, which consists of 14 tracks, she dropped two songs, Madeline and Tennis, after she came across Harbour’s infidelity, as he was in a three-year affair.

Before the release of West End Girl, Harbour conversed with Esquire Spain, where he talked about his “pain, slip ups and mistakes” as he aged 50.

When the reporter asked if he feels he can do anything about the last half of a century, to which he quipped, “That's such a hard question – the question of regret, or something. I would change either everything or nothing.”

The Stranger Things star added, “You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that.”

“It's kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all,” Harbour noted.