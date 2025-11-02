Big update on 'Regretting You' box office on Halloween

'Regretting You' box office on Halloween revealed

This Halloween, reports suggest, the festival did not bring treats to the box office, except for Regretting You.



The movie, based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, climbed to No. 1, Variety reports.

It was released on Oct 23, but it has managed to rake in $8.1 million on the holiday weekend. Overall, the movie, made on a budget of $30 million, drew in $50 million worldwide.

Earlier, MacKenna Grace and Mason Thames, stars in the movie, were asked about whether they had any issues working on the adaptation of Colleen in the wake of the It Ends With Us legal battle.

"It's just a vastly different vibe and topics," the 18-year-old star, who plays Miller Adams, told EW while comparing the two movies.

His co-star, in agreement, chimed in, "Yeah, it's a completely different film, different everything," adding, "And I think that we just went into it making a film as we normally would, and trying to make the best film we could outside of any other [influences]."

It is worth noting that Colleen's previous adaptation to the screen became controversial after the movie's lead star, Blake Lively, sued its director as well as co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.