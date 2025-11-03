 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson asked to ‘stand on her own two feet': ‘Grown woman'

Sarah Ferguson should not be given a Royal home, says an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 03, 2025

Sarah Ferguson does not deserve a Royal home, says an expert.

The former Duchess of York, who has been exiled alongside ex-husband, Prince Andrew, does no longer be given Royal privileges.

Jennie Bond exclusively told the Mirror: "I don’t think she should be given another royal home. If she wants to continue living with Andrew, then fair enough.

"But she’s no longer a Duchess – or at least she is not going to use the title – she recently sold a Belgravia property for a sum reported to be more than £4 million, she has two daughters who are clearly wealthy and love her very much, she really doesn’t need to throw herself on the mercy of her ex brother-in-law.

She noted: "She’s a grown woman who should be able to stand on her own two feet. So if she wants to live away from Andrew, then she should just find a suitable property and either buy it or pay the rent like anyone else."

