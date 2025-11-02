Ex butler claims Andrew Mounbatten Windsor didn't talk to him beacuse of his station

Former royal butler claims Andrew Mounbatten Windsor was 'dismissive' toward him

Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor was "dismissive" to a royal butler and didn’t even talk to him, per the former Palace staff member.

Grant Harrold served as a butler for King Charles between 2004 and 2011.

During his tenure, Grant worked at many royal events, including the King’s wedding to the now Queen Camilla in 2005.

As such, he came across many royals, who were gracious enough to him, but Andrew wasn’t one of them.

Grant told GB News, "The character that I remember unfortunately was never rude to me but he was quite kind of dismissive because I was there as a butler."

"There was never any kind of conversation. He was the only royal I never had any kind of conversation with, even in a social situation," he shared.

"Because you were staff he wouldn’t speak to you, he was always very kind of dismissive, he was never rude," Grant explained.

Grant’s opinion echoes that of police protection officer Paul Page, who provided services to the family from 1998 through 2004.

During an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia, he said, "He was just rude, arrogant. I mean his sense of self-entitlement was breathtaking. He treated staff in a demeaning manner."

This comes after Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles and styles by King Charles amid the former Duke of York's scandals.