Prince William, Kate Middleton raise eyebrows with big move

Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's move to Forest Lodge

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park with their kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' family reportedly shifted to their new home during the school half-term for "fresh start."

According to Fox News Digital, two neighbouring families were asked to vacate their homes ahead of Kate and William's family's arrival. The decision was reportedly made for "security reasons."

Ian Pelham Turner told the outlet, "Close neighbors have been surprised to be ordered to leave their properties so that no prying eyes can see the Prince and Princess with their children."

Notably, an insider also told UK's Daily Mail that the families "were not expecting it."

"They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move. They were not expecting it," the source said.

Adding, "Those houses are very close to the Lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."

On the other hand, locals have previously expressed their concern about Prince William and Kate Middleton moving to Forest Lodge since it offers less privacy than Adelaide Cottage.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children are said to be continuing their low-key lifestyle.