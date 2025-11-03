Prince William, Kate Middleton new home will be ‘breath of fresh air'

Prince William and Kate Middleton were long due a fresh start, says an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have now moved at the Forest Lodge, are letting go of stressful things in life.

royal expert Jennie Bond told Mirror: “After the past couple of years, with all the emotional stress of illness and family rifts, this new start is exactly what they need.

“They say moving home can be one of the most stressful things in life, but for William, Catherine and their children, I think it will be a welcome breath of fresh air.”

This comes as property expert Russell Quirk told Manchester Evening News revealed that the rent has doubled in the past two decades, with William and Kate likely to pay around £30,000 per month to the Crown Estate.

Russell said: "In the last 20 or so years, these things vary region to region, town to town, but suffice to say the likes of Windsor have become ever more popular, particularly with overseas renters."

He went on to add: "What has happened over recent years in the previous government and this one is that the stamp duty regime on purchases has come more and more penal and the consequence is now a lot of people are renting instead of buying because they don't want to pay on a property like that – say a £1 million on stamp duty."

"So the rental market in terms of demand is very very strong. As a consequence of that, that property has probably doubled in terms of its rent value, so £15,000 a month back in 2001 is now probably £30,000 a month, about £7,000 a week. It's not insubstantial – lots and lots and lots of demand," Russell noted