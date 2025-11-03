Prince Andrew could move into Abu Dhabi Palace after UK exile

Prince Andrew could move to UAE after his exile from the UK.



The Duke of York, who is now banished from the Royal Lodge and all his patronages, is tipped to settle in Abu Dhabi.

A worker at one of the UAE palaces told The Sun: “The whole area is private and very secure. The public are not allowed in and there are cameras which log every vehicle which approaches.

“The area is effectively under the radar. We have not heard anything official yet about Andrew moving in but he would enjoy it here because it is very private.”

The move could come amid his long friendship with ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.