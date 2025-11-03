Prince William ready for 'special days' in Rio de Janeiro

Prince William set to attend Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is all set to attend two important events in Rio de Janeiro.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a teaser ahead of William's big visit.

Advertisement

The post revealed that William will be attending Earthshot Prize awards and the United Wildlife Summit in Brazil, ahead of the COP30 World Leaders Summit in Belem.

As the heir to British throne embarks on his big visit to promote his Earthshot Prize initiative, the caption of the post read, "Hello Brazil."

It further read, "Ready for a special few days in Rio for the @EarthshotPrize Awards and the @UnitedforWildlife Summit before the COP30 World Leader’s Summit in Belém. Bora!"

Royal fans flooded the comments section welcoming Prince William to Brazil.

Notably, the official handle of the Earthshot Prize also commented, writing, "Can’t wait for an exciting few days ahead."

This comes just after the Prince of Wales released personal statement before leaving for Rio de Janeiro.

The statement read, "As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil's vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people."

"With the world's eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership. Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them. When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach," it concluded.