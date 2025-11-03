Sarah Ferguson told to stand on her own feet after moving out of Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson urged to go it alone after leaving Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has been told to stand on her own feet after being forced to move out of Royal Lodge, ending 17 years of living with her ex-husband, Andrew.

The pair, who have faced public criticism over past links to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, were told to leave the 30-bedroom mansion amid renewed scrutiny over.

While ex-Prince Andrew is expected to move to a smaller house on the Sandringham estate, Sarah is said to have found her own private place instead of asking for another royal property.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said it was right for Fergie to live independently, adding that she “should be able to stand on her own two feet.”

"I don’t think she should be given another royal home. If she wants to continue living with Andrew, then fair enough,” the expert said.

She continued, "But she’s no longer a Duchess – or at least she is not going to use the title – she recently sold a Belgravia property for a sum reported to be more than £4 million, she has two daughters who are clearly wealthy and love her very much, she really doesn’t need to throw herself on the mercy of her ex brother-in-law.

"She’s a grown woman who should be able to stand on her own two feet. So if she wants to live away from Andrew, then she should just find a suitable property and either buy it or pay the rent like anyone else."