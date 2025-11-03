Sarah Ferguson struggles to recover as public invitations and work dry up

Sarah Ferguson left alone amid controversy over her and Andrew’s past

Sarah Ferguson is facing isolation as the controversy around her and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, past links to Jeffrey Epstein continues.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Fergie, who has “always lived on the hoof,” is struggling after social invitations and work opportunities “dried up overnight.”

To add to it, King Charles took a drastic step and stripped her and Andrew’s royal titles and ordered the former couple to leave the Royal Lodge, where they had been living together despite divorce.

As per the report, while Fergie has managed to recover from scandals in the past, i her closest supporters are now keeping their distance.

"She has always found a way to bounce back from the many public scandals she has faced over the years, normally with a well-paid public mea culpa and a promise to change her ways,” an insider said.

They added, "The phone has stopped ringing overnight. Even those who were willing to defend her less than a month ago don't want to have anything to do with her now.

"It's a disaster. Professionally and personally. Even she can't see a way of bouncing back."