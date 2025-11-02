Ariana Grande gets high praise amid new series casting

Angela Bassett raves about Ariana Grande after 'American Horror Story' casting

As American Horror Story casts Ariana Grande for its forthcoming season thirteen, Angela Bassett, an alumna on the show, raves about her addition.



In a chat with Variety at LACMA’s Art + Film Gala, she was asked if she would give any advice to the pop icon. “Ariana has been at it for quite a while,” the Black Panther star shares.

She further gushes, “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her— she’s a delightful human being. I think she’ll be just fine. She’s a hard worker, obviously. Very talented. She’ll be ok. She doesn’t need any advice from me.”

Earlier, the show's official Instagram page posted that the Grammy winner has been cast for the upcoming season.

Although details about her role, as well as the overall plot of Ryan Murphy's series, have been kept under wraps.

It is worth noting that the project will mark the second time Ariana is set to work with the critically acclaimed director.