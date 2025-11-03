 
Geo News

Tom Holland weighed in on 'James Bond' role speculations

Tom Holland addressed speculations surrounding his part in the '007 movie'

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

November 03, 2025

Photo: Tom Holland set the record straight James Bond role rumours
Photo: Tom Holland set the record straight 'James Bond' role rumours

Tom Holland has finally addressed ongoing rumours about him stepping into the iconic shoes of James Bond.

In a former chat with Gordon Ramsay, the Spider-Man star weighed in on speculation that he might portray the suave 007 in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Bond movie.

Advertisement

“Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day,” Tom said during Ramsay’s YouTube show.

When the Kitchen Nightmares host pressed further, asking if he’d love the opportunity, Tom responded with humility, “I mean, every young British actor — it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry."

"I already consider myself the luckiest kid alive. I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

Over the years, numerous actors have been rumored to take on the mantle of James Bond. 

Among the frontrunners often mentioned are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, and Tom Hardy. 

Other popular contenders include Richard Madden, James Norton, Dev Patel, and Cillian Murphy.

Advertisement
Patricia Arquette opens up about prioritizing herself for the first time
Patricia Arquette opens up about prioritizing herself for the first time
Sarah Paulson accidently spat on Kim Kardashian on 'All's Fair' set
Sarah Paulson accidently spat on Kim Kardashian on 'All's Fair' set
Big update on 'Regretting You' box office on Halloween
Big update on 'Regretting You' box office on Halloween
Nicole Kidman played major role in her abrupt divorce from Keith Urban: Source
Nicole Kidman played major role in her abrupt divorce from Keith Urban: Source
David Harbour breaks silence amid 'Stranger Things' allegations
David Harbour breaks silence amid 'Stranger Things' allegations
Sydney Sweeney toughens up after being 'mistreated'
Sydney Sweeney toughens up after being 'mistreated'
Kimberley Walsh reveals she used to hate THIS body part
Kimberley Walsh reveals she used to hate THIS body part
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris making 'matters worse' amid financial woes video
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris making 'matters worse' amid financial woes