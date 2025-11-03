Tom Holland weighed in on 'James Bond' role speculations

Photo: Tom Holland set the record straight 'James Bond' role rumours

Tom Holland has finally addressed ongoing rumours about him stepping into the iconic shoes of James Bond.

In a former chat with Gordon Ramsay, the Spider-Man star weighed in on speculation that he might portray the suave 007 in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Bond movie.

“Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day,” Tom said during Ramsay’s YouTube show.

When the Kitchen Nightmares host pressed further, asking if he’d love the opportunity, Tom responded with humility, “I mean, every young British actor — it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry."

"I already consider myself the luckiest kid alive. I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

Over the years, numerous actors have been rumored to take on the mantle of James Bond.

Among the frontrunners often mentioned are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, and Tom Hardy.

Other popular contenders include Richard Madden, James Norton, Dev Patel, and Cillian Murphy.