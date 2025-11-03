 
Ana de Armas put the breaks on Tom Cruise relationship due to intensity: Source

Ana de Armas has reportedly parted ways from Tom Cruise

Geo News Digital Desk
November 03, 2025

Photo: Ana de Armas ended Tom Cruise relationship due to intensity: Source
Photo: Ana de Armas ended Tom Cruise relationship due to intensity: Source

Ana de Armas was reportedly the one who called time on her whirlwind romance with Tom Cruise.

According to Us Weekly, the Ballerina star decided to slow things down after their relationship began moving too fast.

“Tom and Ana are done for now,” a source told the outlet. 

“It was more Ana’s decision because things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going.”

However, the insider added that the spark between them has not completely faded.

While de Armas, 37, “put the brakes on it,” the source explained, “She still likes him a lot, and they have a connection.”

“They’ll see how things go in the future,” the source concluded.

