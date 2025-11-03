Lily James unveils rare reason why watching 'Alien' gives her chills

Photo: Lily James explains why she 'stops in her tracks' every time she watches 'Alien'

Lily James has gotten candid about why she “stops in her tracks” every time she watches Alien.

As fans may know, the actress' grandmother, American performer Helen Horton, provided the voice of Mother, the spaceship’s computer, in the 1979 sci-fi horror classic.

Advertisement

In a new report from PEOPLE Magazine, James admitted she still gets a shock whenever she revisits Alien, and it’s not because of the terrifying storyline.

Speaking with The Independent, James, 36, shared that she recently rewatched the movie while drawing inspiration from Sigourney Weaver for a new role.

“I do just stop in my tracks every time, like, ‘My God, this is crazy. That’s my grandma!’” she said.

Remembering Horton, who passed away in 2007 at 83, James added, “Her voice was magic. She had one of those beautiful, rich, almost-British voices that all of those iconic movie stars of that time had.”

The Downton Abbey star also revealed she once mentioned the trivia while auditioning for Baby Driver in 2017.

“The only time I’ve really played that card was to impress [director] Edgar Wright,” she said with a laugh.

“Like, ‘I don’t know if you know, but my grandmother...’ He thought it was so cool!”